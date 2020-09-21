Semtech's BlueRiver Integrated Into JAM-Labs OR Products

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently announced that JAM-Labs has integrated Semtech’s BlueRiver technology into its Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE)-enabled integrated operating room (OR) products.



Semtech’s BlueRiver technology provides increased networking flexibility for these OR-ready solutions. It also offers hardware advantages including a small form factor and low power consumption.



Based on enhanced secure software integration, these products now enable medical facilities to transmit high-quality 4K video with near-zero latency over networks.



The two most important features when it comes to health and medical AV systems are lack of latency and crystal-clear, high-resolution images. Thankfully, BlueRiver technology delivers the required pristine image quality and low latency AV transport to meet the performance needs of today’s ORs.



Semtech is witnessing growing strategic alliance and contracts, thanks to cost-efficient abilities of the BlueRiver technology.



Consequently, the move is likely to boost the adoption rate of the company’s BlueRiver technology, which in turn will drive the top line.

Semtech Corporation Price and Consensus

Semtech Corporation price-consensus-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote

Market Opportunities to Aid Growth

This deal will strengthen Semtech’s presence in the Pro AV market on the back of technological advancements. In addition, growing adoption of pro AV for smart learning in education and health sectors is expected to propel the global pro AV market growth.



Per a research report, the global Pro AV market was valued at $246.5 billion in 2019. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% in the 2020-2027 period.



The latest deal will help Semtech reap benefits from potential growth of this market.



We believe Semtech is well poised to rapidly penetrate into the expanding healthcare market, aided by the BlueRiver technology.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Dropbox DBX, Etsy, Inc. ETSY and Intuit Inc. INTU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Dropbox, Etsy and Intuit is pegged at 34.4%, 28.5% and 12.3%, respectively.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.