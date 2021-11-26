Semtech (SMTC) & ZeeVee Strengthen Partnership for BlueRiver

Semtech Corporation SMTC is leaving no stone unturned to increase the customer base with the help of a robust BlueRiver solution.

The company recently partnered with ZeeVee to attract more audiences to the Tennessee State Museum by leveraging the BlueRiver technology. This testifies the abovementioned fact.

The partnership also relies on ZeeVee’s ZyPer4K encoders and decoders for delivering uncompressed 4K at virtually zero latency.

The BlueRiver platform and ZyPer4K encoders and decoders are based on the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) technology that distributes and manages AV signals.

Previously, Semtech collaborated with ZeeVee to develop a premium gaming environment at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with the help of the BlueRiver technology and ZyPer4K encoders and decoders. Thus, the recent move strengthened their partnership.

Strength of BlueRiver to Aid Pro AV Prospects

The latest move has bolstered the company’s BlueRiver offerings. The BlueRiver platform provides cost-effective and efficient solutions to address the Pro AV market needs.

Further, it provides only one programmable system on chip for replacing conventional AV or keyboard, video and mouse extenders, matrix switchers, videowall controllers as well as windowing processors with a network of transmitters, receivers, and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches.

Manufacturers of the Pro AV equipment can create SDVoE compatible product lines with the help of BlueRiver.

With BlueRiver, Semtech is expected to expand its presence in the global Pro AV market, which, per a report by 360 Market Updates, is likely to hit $3.27 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Semtech is making strong efforts to strengthen its portfolio of solutions including LoRa technology, AVX, BlueRiver, HDMI, laser drivers and others.

Previously, the company introduced EClamp8052P, which uses board space efficiently, and solves issues related to electromagnetic compatibility as well as electrostatic discharge.

In addition, Semtech added a new product, LoRaCorecell Reference Design, to the LoRa Core portfolio. The solution enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.

The company also introduced the GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge chip for converting HDMI signals to SDI and vice versa or SDI to SDI (gearbox).

Further, Semtech introduced a new product, GN2256, in the Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for expanding 5G wireless infrastructure bandwidth.

