Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Semtech Corporation SMTC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 16.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects net sales of $184-$194 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $189.2 million, indicating an improvement of 14.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

SMTC anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share of 65-73 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 69 cents, indicating a 35.3% rise from the previous year’s reported figure. Further, the consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average being 3.95%.

Key Factors to Note

Semtech’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from the low power, high range (LoRa) business. Due to the cost-effective nature of the LoRa technology, the company has been signing a number of contracts, which are expected to have expanded the adoption of LoRa devices.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, its LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard have been selected by Spain-based Arson Metering for detecting harmful levels of methane in gas.

Semtech collaborated with a leading international personal hygiene group, Ontex, wherein the latter leverages Semtech’s LoRaWAN connectivity for its smart diaper tag to alert caregivers to change pads of elders.

Apart from this, the company introduced software updates for LoRa-integrated circuits and gateways to increase network capacity and robust interference.

These initiatives are expected to have driven the company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

In the quarter, Semtech introduced the SurgeSwitch product line for protecting circuits and systems operating in harsh industrial and telecom environments. This is anticipated to have supported the quarterly performance.

The growing adoption of the BlueRiver technology is expected to have aided SMTC’s performance in the quarter under review. In the quarter, the BlueRiver technology was incorporated into Analog Way’s SDVoE compatible input and output cards, which is likely to have been a positive.

Beside these, the growing momentum of Tri-Edge PAM4, 10-gig PON, 5G wireless and broad-based protection platforms is expected to have contributed well to SMTC’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Yet, global supply-chain challenges are anticipated to have affected the company in the fiscal fourth quarter. Uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are also likely to have been concerning.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Semtech this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Semtech has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

