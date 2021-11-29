Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Semtech Corporation SMTC is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1.

For the third quarter, the company expects net sales in the range of $188-$198 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $192.9 million, indicating an improvement of 25.2% from the year-ago reported value.

Further, it anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of 68-76 cents. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 72 cents, indicating a 53.2% rise from the previous-year reported figure.

It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with the average being 3.8%.

Key Factors to Note

Semtech’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the increasing demand for LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard.

In the fiscal third quarter, its LoRaWAN connectivity has been integrated into GTI’s new Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System for preventing any gas-related accident.

Additionally, Semtech collaborated with IQnexus, wherein the latter incorporated SMTC’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard into its Indoor Air and Environment Quality sensors.

Apart from this, the company upgraded the LoRa Developer Portal to help developers in quickly building IoT-based devices connected with the LoRaWAN standard.

These efforts are likely to have driven top-line growth of the company in the fiscal third quarter.

Further, the growing adoption of BlueRiver technology is expected to have aided SMTC’s performance in the quarter under review. During the quarter, the BlueRiver technology was implemented at American Dream and Westgate Resort & Casino, which is likely to have been a positive.

In addition, Semtech introduced BlueRiver AV Manager to help SDVoE equipment makers in faster developing SDVoE solutions. This might have supported the quarterly performance.

Further, the growing momentum of Tri-Edge PAM4 CDRs in 100-gig, 200-gig, and 400-gig optical systems as well as FiberEdge PMD platforms is likely to have remained a tailwind.

Also, increasing demand across data center, PON and wireless base station businesses is anticipated to have contributed well to SMTC’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Furthermore, strong demand for the company’s Protection platforms in mobile systems and across broad-based industrial, automotive, and communication systems is expected to have contributed well to revenues of the Protection Product Group.

Yet, global supply chain challenges might have affected the quarterly performance. Further, seasonality, a competitive market and unfavorable foreign exchange are likely to have remained concerns in the fiscal third quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Semtech this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Semtech has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may also consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Bank of Montreal BMO has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bank of Montreal is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMO’s earnings is pegged at $2.52 per share, which suggests an increase of 39.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

AutoZone AZO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.78%.

AutoZone is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AutoZone’s earnings is pegged at $20.7 per share, indicating a 10.96% rise from the year-ago reported value.

Costco Wholesale COST has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Costco Wholesale is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, suggesting an improvement of 13.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.