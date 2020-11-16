Semtech (SMTC), Symmetry Ink Distribution Deal for AV Products

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently announced a distribution deal with Symmetry Electronics. The financial terms of the deal were kept confidential.



Symmetry is a well established distributor in the audio/visual (AV) market. The company offers sales and technical support, and also distributes wireless and video technologies.



Per the deal, Symmetry will deliver Semtech’s Pro AV products in North America. The products include Semtech’s BlueRiver AV-over-IP chipsets, used to send 4K HDR over standard Ethernet. In addition, it includes AVX products, which are used for point-to-point distribution of 4K video, audio, and control signals between AV equipment.



Semtech’s BlueRiver technology provides better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. It also offers hardware advantages including a small form factor and low power consumption.



Semtech is witnessing growing strategic alliance and contracts, thanks to cost-efficient abilities of the BlueRiver technology.



Consequently, the move is likely to boost the adoption rate of the company’s both BlueRiver and AVX products in North America, which, in turn, will drive the top line.

Market Opportunities to Aid Growth

This deal will strengthen Semtech’s presence in the Pro AV market on the back of technological advancements. In addition, growing adoption of pro AV products in several industries is expected to propel the global pro AV market growth.



Per a research report, the global Pro AV market was valued at $246.5 billion in 2019. It is expected to witness CAGR of 11.2% in the 2020-2027 period.



The latest deal will help Semtech reap benefits from potential growth of this market.



We believe Semtech is well poised to rapidly penetrate into several markets and industries, aided by the BlueRiver technology.

