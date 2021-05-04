Semtech (SMTC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.59, changing hands as low as $63.78 per share. Semtech Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMTC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.81 per share, with $83.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.74.

