Semtech (SMTC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.98, changing hands as high as $48.22 per share. Semtech Corp. shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMTC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.03 per share, with $55.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.94.

