Semtech (SMTC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.17, changing hands as high as $27.52 per share. Semtech Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMTC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.82 per share, with $65.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.02.

