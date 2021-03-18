Semtech (SMTC) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Semtech Corporation’s SMTC fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 51 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents. The reported earnings increased 8.5% sequentially and 27.5% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $164.7 million increased 6.9% sequentially and 19.3% from the prior-year quarter. Revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.96%.



The increase was driven by strong demand from all end-markets served.



During the fourth quarter, shipments in Asia represented 79% of net sales, North America contributed 12% and Europe accounted for the remaining 9%.



Management remains optimistic about the LoRa business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As LoRa is ideally suited for applications such as contact tracing, distance tracking, hygiene and health monitoring, as well as occupancy management, the company expects to see further growth in the LoRa business.



Its key growth drivers are product differentiation, operational flexibility, and specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions.



Let’s delve into the numbers in detail:

Semtech Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Semtech Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote

Revenues by End Market

Sales to the infrastructure end market (including enterprise computing and communications end markets) — which represented 37% of its total revenues — increased 3% on a sequential basis and 7% year over year. The increase was driven by strong rebound in PON demand.



Also, revenues from the industrial market increased 9% sequentially and 25% from the year-ago quarter. It represented 33% of total net revenues.



Also, sales to the high-end consumer market represented 30% of total revenues. Revenues increased 10% sequentially and 32% year over year. Roughly 19% of high-end consumer revenues were attributed to mobile devices and 11% to other consumer systems.

Revenues by Product Group

Signal Integrity Product Group revenues contributed 38% to total sales. The reported figure increased 1% sequentially. The increase was driven by stronger demand from passive optical networks and the wireless base station business.



Revenues from its Protection Product Group represented 29% of the total revenues. The figure was up 15% sequentially and 26% year over year. The increase was driven by strong demand from Asian smartphone customers. Also, demand from North American smartphone customers remained solid.



Wireless and Sensing Product Group revenues, which contributed 33% to total revenues, increased 6% sequentially and 32% year over year. The increase was driven by record net sales of LoRa platform products.

Bookings

Net bookings increased both sequentially and year over year, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio above 1.

Margins and Net Income

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.5%, flat both sequentially and year over year, reflecting a higher mix of consumer revenues.



Semtech’s adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11.8% year over year to $33.3 million. Also, product development and engineering expenses increased 20% from the year-ago quarter to $29 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin of 23.7% was down 70 basis points (bps) sequentially but up 120 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Semtech ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $268.9 million compared with $262.3 million in the fiscal third quarter. Accounts receivables were $70.4 million, up from $58.7 million in the fiscal third quarter. Long-term debt was $179.2 million, down from $183.1 million in the fiscal third quarter.



For the quarter, cash flow from operations was $27.3 million, capital expenditure amounted to $10.6 million and free cash flow totaled $16.7 million.



During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.6 million shares for $71.4 million.

Guidance

For fiscal first-quarter 2022, management expects revenues in the range of $164-$172 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $156.41 million.



Non-GAAP gross profit margin is expected within 61-62%. Management projects SG&A expenses within $32.5-$33.5 million, and research and development costs in the range of $28.5-$29.5 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of 49-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 47 cents per share.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Semtech currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader computer and technology sector include KLA Corporation KLAC, TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for KLA, TE Connectivity and Mettler-Toledo are projected at 11.6%, 10.4%, and 13.8%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.