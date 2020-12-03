Semtech (SMTC) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Semtech Corporation’s SMTC fiscal third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 47 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported earnings increased 9.3% sequentially and 14.6% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $154.1 million increased 7% sequentially and 9% from the prior-year quarter. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.82%.



The increase was driven by strong demand from the high-end consumer and industrial end markets, partially offset by softer demand from the infrastructure end market.



Management remains optimistic about the LoRa business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As LoRa is ideally suited for applications such as contact tracing, distance tracking, hygiene and health monitoring, as well as occupancy management, the company expects to see further growth in the LoRa business.



Its key growth drivers are product differentiation, operational flexibility, and specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions.



Let’s delve into the numbers in detail:

Semtech Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Semtech Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote

Revenues by End Market

Sales to the infrastructure end market (including enterprise computing and communications end markets) — which represented 39% of its total revenues — decreased 13% on a sequential basis but increased 6% year over year. The increase was driven by a strong rebound in PON demand.



However, revenues from the industrial market increased 14% sequentially and 4% from the year-ago quarter. It represented 32% of total net revenues.



Also, sales to the high-end consumer market represented 29% of total revenues. Revenues increased 43% sequentially and 21% year over year. Roughly 19% of high-end consumer revenues were attributed to mobile devices and 10% to other consumer systems.

Revenues by Product Group

Signal Integrity Product Group revenues contributed 40% to total sales. The reported figure decreased 14% sequentially but increased 5% from the prior year. The increase was driven by strength in data centers.

Revenues from its Protection Product Group represented 27% of the total revenues. The figure was up 25% sequentially and 3% year over year. The increase was driven by strong demand from Korean smartphone customers. Also, demand from North American smartphone customers remained solid.



Wireless and Sensing Product Group revenues, which contributed 33% to total revenues, increased 32% sequentially and 31% year over year. The increase was driven by record net sales of LoRa platform products.

Bookings

Net bookings increased sequentially and resulted in a book to bill above 1.

Margins and Net Income

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.5%, down 30 basis points (bps) sequentially and 10 bps from the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to a higher mix of consumer revenues.



Semtech’s adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14.5% year over year to $32.6 million. Also, product development and engineering expenses increased 0.09% from the year-ago quarter to $24.4 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin of 24.4% was up 20 bps sequentially and 40 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Semtech ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $262.3 million compared with $281.5 million in the fiscal second quarter. Accounts receivables were $58.7 million, up from $51.7 million in the fiscal second quarter. Long-term debt was $183.1 million, down from $187 million in the fiscal second quarter.



For the quarter, cash flow from operations was $28.4 million, capital expenditure amounted to $7.2 million and free cash flow totaled $21.2 million.



During the quarter, the company repurchased 439,921 shares for $24 million.

Guidance

For fiscal fourth-quarter 2021, management expects revenues in the range of $153-$163 million.



Non-GAAP gross profit margin is expected within 61-62%. Management projects SG&A expenses within $31-$32 million, and research and development costs in the range of $26.5-$27.5 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of 45-51 cents.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Semtech currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Marchex MCHX, Overstock.com OSTK and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Marchex, Overstock.com, and Maxim is currently projected at 15%, 20% and 10%, respectively.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marchex, Inc. (MCHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.