Semtech (SMTC) Price Target Increased by 20.31% to 39.83

The average one-year price target for Semtech (NasdaqGS:SMTC) has been revised to 39.83 / share. This is an increase of 20.31% from the prior estimate of 33.10 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.91% from the latest reported closing price of 32.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is -2.16%, a decrease of 913.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.78% to 100,603K shares. The put/call ratio of SMTC is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,139K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares, representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 0.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,310K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,260K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,801K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,802K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 71.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 159.24% over the last quarter.

Semtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.

