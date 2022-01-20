Semtech (SMTC) Partners Analog Way for BlueRiver Technology

Semtech Corporation SMTC has been consistently gaining momentum among customers on the back of its robust BlueRiver solution.

Recently, Analog Way incorporated the BlueRiver technology into its Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) compatible input and output cards. This testifies the abovementioned fact.

Analog Way’s input and output cards are part of the LivePremier product series. With the help of the BlueRiver integration, the LivePremier series has the ability to interoperate with any SDVoE extender and control system.

Growing BlueRiver Partnerships

In addition to Analog Way, Semtech partnered with ZeeVee to attract more audiences to the Tennessee State Museum by leveraging the BlueRiver technology.

It also collaborated with ZeeVee to develop a premium gaming environment at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with the help of the BlueRiver technology and ZyPer4K encoders and decoders.

Further, SMTC’s BlueRiver platform offers high-quality audio video content to more than 200 displays at American Dream, a retail and entertainment complex in New Jersey. The company partnered with SNA Displays, NETGEAR and Aurora Multimedia.

These growing collaborations are expected to continue contributing well to the company’s top-line growth.

Strength in BlueRiver

The BlueRiver platform provides cost-effective and efficient solutions to address the needs of the Pro AV market.

Additionally, it provides only one programmable system on chip for replacing conventional AV or keyboard, video, and mouse extenders, matrix switchers, videowall controllers as well as windowing processors with a network of transmitters, receivers, and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches.

Manufacturers of the Pro AV equipment can create SDVoE compatible product lines with the help of BlueRiver.

Further, Semtech recently introduced BlueRiver AV Manager to help SDVoE equipment makers in rapidly developing SDVoE solutions. This remains a positive for the company.

With BlueRiver, Semtech remains well poised to expand its presence in the global Pro AV market, which, per a report by 360 Market Updates, is likely to hit $3.27 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

