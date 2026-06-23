Semtech (SMTC) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Semtech (SMTC) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SMTC recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, SMTC has gained 11.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider SMTC's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 6 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch SMTC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

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Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.