Semtech (SMTC) Introduces a Refreshed Brand to Reflect Sierra

Semtech SMTC introduced a refreshed brand and an updated logo in order to reflect its merging with Sierra Wireless which it acquired this January.



Notably, Sierra Wireless is a provider of wireless data communications products. It holds a strong position in cellular IoT and delivers robust and diverse device-to-cloud IoT solutions.



Semtech’s overall portfolio got expanded with robust cloud-to-chip products and services like semiconductors, cellular modules and routers, software, and connected services, post the Sierra acquisition.



The new brand represents the company’s commitment toward developing sustainable technology solutions for IoT, data centers and consumer devices.

Growth Prospects

We believe Semtech’s solid prospects associated with the Sierra buyout are expected to expand its presence in the booming IoT and data center markets.



With the Sierra acquisition, Semtech aims to double its annual revenues and add $100 million of high-margin IoT Cloud services recurring revenues. SMTC also expects to generate $40 million of run rate operational synergies in the next 12-18 months.



Per a report from The Insight Partners, the underlined market is expected to hit $2.3 trillion by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.4% between 2022 and 2028.



Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the IoT market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% between 2022 and 2027.



According to a report from Statista, revenues in the data center market are anticipated to hit $342.1 billion in 2023 and reach $410.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2027.



A report from Prescient & Strategic Intelligence indicates that the data center market is likely to reach $343.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2030.



We believe that Semtech’s growing footprint in these promising markets will help it in winning investors’ confidence in the days ahead.



Coming to the price performance, SMTC has lost 51.9% in the past year against the industry's rally of 18.3%.

