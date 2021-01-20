Semtech (SMTC) Expands LoRa Edge Adoption With Yabby Edge

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently announced that the company’s LoRa Edge asset management platform has been deployed by Digital Matter to develop a battery-powered tracking device, Yabby Edge.



Yabby Edge, a tracking device for indoor and outdoor asset management, will help determine the location of the asset in a Cloud-based solver.



The device features advanced cloud-based location calculations and significantly reduces power consumption. It has a battery life of up to 12 years, making it suitable for a number of applications namely, pallet and warehouse equipment tracking, inventory and shipment management, trolley, cart and container tracking, medical equipment management, among others.



The integration of Semtech’s geolocation solution into Digital Matter’s Yabby Edge will help customers deploy low power and cost-effective solutions in a variety of industry verticals, thereby increasing the adoption rate of LoRa-enabled devices.



The company’s LoRa Edge (LR1110) Asset Management Platform is an ultra-low power platform that integrates a long range LoRa transceiver, multi-constellation scanner and passive Wi-Fi AP MAC address scanner for better asset management. Its long-range performance and low power consumption requirement enhance overall performance.



Semtech is witnessing growing strategic alliance and contracts, thanks to cost-efficient abilities of the LoRa technology in creating as well as deploying Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.



Consequently, the move is likely to boost the adoption rate of the company’s LoRa technology, which in turn will drive the top line.

Market Opportunities to Aid Growth

In the world of IoT, location tracking has become the next frontier. Though location tracking for humans has already become an integral part of our lives, IoT geolocation has still not become very popular.



Per a report from MarketsandMarkets, the asset management system market is projected to grow from $16.8 billion in 2020 to $27.4 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3%.



Per the market research firm, the asset management system market is driven by reduced equipment downtime and optimum utilization of resources.



The latest deal will help Semtech to reap benefits from potential growth in the asset management market.



This will aid in sustaining momentum of the company’s LoRa-based solutions in this space.

IoT Market Prospects

IoT devices have been gaining significant traction in recent times. These devices have been successful in making an impact across all end markets served by the company.



Per IOT Analytics, the number of active IoT devices is expected to grow from 7 billion in 2018 to 10 billion and 22 billion by 2020 and 2025, respectively, including devices on the consumer and enterprise side.



Presently, LoRaWAN networks are operating in many countries. It expects the LoRaWAN open protocol to reach more countries in the near term. Industry experts expect four out of every 10 long-range IoT connections to be powered by LPWAN, with LoRaWAN being the dominant player.



We believe Semtech is well poised to rapidly penetrate into the expanding IoT market, aided by the highly popular LoRa technology.

