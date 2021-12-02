Semtech (SMTC) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q3

Semtech Corporation's SMTC third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 74 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The reported earnings increased 13.9% sequentially and 57.5% year over year.

Net sales of $194.9 million increased 5% sequentially and 27% from the prior-year quarter. The same also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate qof $193 million.

Top-line growth was driven by strong momentum across industrial and high-end consumer markets served.

Semtech's LoRa business, Tri-Edge platform, 10G PON products, 5G wireless and broad-based protection platforms contributed well to its quarterly performance.

For the fiscal third quarter, shipments in Asia, North America and Europe represented 78%, 12% and 10% of net sales, respectively.

Semtech Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Semtech Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote

Revenues by End Market

Net revenues from the infrastructure market, representing 34% of its total revenues, decreased 1% on a sequential basis due to a decline in data center revenues.

Revenues from the industrial market increased 17% from the prior quarter and represented 35% of total net revenues. The sequential increase is driven by strength in LoRa and broad-based protection businesses.

Net revenues from the high-end consumer market represented 31% of total revenues and increased 2% sequentially. The high-end consumer market consists of mobile devices and other consumer systems, representing net revenues of 20% and 11%, respectively.

Revenues by Product Group

Signal Integrity Product Group's revenues contributed 39% to total revenues. The reported figure increased 3% sequentially. The increase was driven by strong demand across PON and base station infrastructure markets.

Revenues from its Protection Product Group represented 29% of the total revenues. The figure was up 14% sequentially and 36% year over year. The increase was driven by strong consumer demand in Asia and North America.

Wireless and Sensing Product Group revenues, which contributed 32% to total revenues, increased 1% sequentially and 23% year over year. The increase was driven by record net sales of LoRa platform products.

Operating Results

The non-GAAP gross margin of 63.8% expanded 230 basis points (bps) year over year, driven by a more favorable product mix.

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses increased 4.8% year over year to $34.2 million. Adjusted product development and engineering expenses increased 36.3% from the year-ago quarter to $33.3 million.

The non-GAAP operating margin of 29.2% also expanded 210 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $276.6 million compared with $262.7 million as of Aug 1, 2021.

Account receivables were $74.3 million, up from $73.1 million in the fiscal second quarter. Long-term debt was $175.6 million, up from $175.4 million in the previous quarter.

For the reported quarter, cash flow from operations was $66.5 million, net capital expenditure was $5.3 million and free cash flow totaled $61.2 million.

In the quarter, the company repurchased 387,163 shares for $30 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, management expects net sales of $184-$194 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $187.3 million.

The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 63.5-64.5%. Also, management projects SG&A expenses of $34-$35 million, and research and development costs of $32.5-$33.5 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be 65-73 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 66 cents.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider better-ranked stocks like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Mimecast Limited MIME and Arrow Electronics ARW. While Arrow currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), Advanced Micro Devices and Mimecast carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 62.6% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the AMD stock is currently projected at 46.2%.

Mimecast has gained 34.3% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the MIME stock is currently projected at 35%.

Arrow Electronics has gained 23.7% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the ARW stock is currently projected at 27.4%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.