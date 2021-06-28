Semtech (SMTC) Boosts LoRa Prospects With Latest Integration

Semtech Corporation SMTC has been continuously gaining customer momentum on the back of robust LoRa technology.



Recently, LDT — a South Korean company — incorporated Semtech’s LoRa devices into its smart fire prevention system. This serves as a testament to the abovementioned fact.



Using the LoRa technology, LDT has well equipped its fire prevention system with real-time analytics. Also, LoRa devices have bolstered the sensing and connectivity capabilities in the fire prevention system.



These moves will help the system in detecting flames and smoke as well as measuring fire levels seamlessly.



The recent integration has expanded Semtech’s client base, which is likely to contribute significantly to revenues of the Wireless and Sensing segment in the upcoming period.



Notably, this particular segment has become an integral part of Semtech’s overall business. It generated 34% of total revenues in fiscal first-quarter 2022. Also, revenues from this particular segment grew 78% year over year.

Semtech’s Partnerships for LoRa Technology

Semtech is forming strong alliances and signing a number of contracts due to its cost-effective LoRa technology, which is suitable for various applications. The recent integration is a step forward in that direction.



Recently, Semtech announced that its LoRa Edge asset management platform will be used by SkyLab to make a small form-factor prototyping board for both indoor and outdoor asset management applications.



In addition, the company collaborated with SAS last month. SAS has integrated the company’s LoRaWAN connectivity into IoT analytics, delivering Edge-to-Cloud IoT solutions.



Last month, Semtech also joined forces with InVue for incorporating LoRaWAN into InVue LIVE products to provide compatibility to the latter’s retail operations.



Further, Semtech’s collaboration with Vision Metering to integrate its LoRa devices and LoRaWAN protocol into the latter’s smart electric meters, and meter interface units for water and gas meters across the United States as well as Latin America remains noteworthy.

Semtech’s Portfolio Strength

Semtech’s growing customer momentum is attributed to its strong efforts toward bolstering the product portfolio.



Recently, the company teamed up with Intel INTC to build optical semiconductor platforms for Light Detection and Ranging technology by integrating its own optical semiconductor devices into Intel’s RealSense LiDAR Camera L515.



Moreover, it introduced LoRa Corecell Reference Design — a new product in its LoRa Core portfolio — for full duplex gateway applications in the U.S. 902 – 928 MHz ISM band.



Further, it unveiled GN2256 — the latest product in the Tri-Edge CDR portfolio — for expanding 5G wireless fronthaul.



We believe that these endeavours will continue to benefit Semtech in gaining strong momentum in various end markets.

