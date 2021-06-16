Semtech (SMTC) BlueRiver AV to Combine With Aurora Solution

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently announced that its BlueRiverAVP2000 Audio Visual (AV) Processor has been selected by Aurora Multimedia for integration with its IPX-TC3A series based on Software Defined Video over Ethernet.



Markedly, the IPX-TC3A series delivers low power AV over IP. The product is supported by application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) instead of a field-programmable gate array and provides perfect image quality without any frame latency at very low power (6 watts).



The combined product is suitable for businesses requiring high-quality 4K video.

Semtech’s Initiatives to Boost Pro AV Offerings

Semtech is making strong endeavours to enable its video products to deliver advanced solutions and highly differentiated video-over-IP technology. The latest collaboration is a step forward in that direction.

Semtech Corporation Price and Consensus

Semtech Corporation price-consensus-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote

Last month, Semtech announced that its AVX extender ASIC — the AVX200T — has been incorporated into Arnouse Digital Devices’ secure thin client product line, SR10-FDD and SR20-FDD.



Additionally, early this year, Semtech’s AVX was integrated into Cypress Technology’s new line of high-quality point-to-point AV extenders to transmit uncompressed 4K60 video over distances up to 30 km.



Semtech’s technological advancements for Pro AV applications are continuing to drive its performance in the signal integrity segment.



The company’s initiatives to expand its portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products utilized in various enterprise computing, communications and industrial applications hold promise.



Recently, it collaborated with Intel INTC to build optical semiconductor platforms for Light Detection and Ranging technology by integrating its own optical semiconductor devices into Intel’s RealSense LiDAR Camera L515.



Moreover, Semtech introduced GN2256, the newest product in the Tri-Edge CDR portfolio, to expand 5G wireless fronthaul.



In addition, the company unveiled a new solution — a bidirectional Tri-Edge CDR — with integrated direct modulated laser driver for enabling 50 Gigabits per second PAM4 5G front haul deployments.



The latest move is likely to drive performance of Semtech’s signal integrity segment, from which it generated 39% of total revenues for fiscal first-quarter 2022. Also, revenues from this particular segment grew 11% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include MACOM Technology Solutions MTSI and Monolithic Power Systems MPWR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for MACOM and Monolithic Power are currently projected at 37% and 25%, respectively.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.



See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.