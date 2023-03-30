Semtech Slides 21% After Reporting Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corp. (SMTC) shares are declining more than 21 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced fourth-quarter loss of $51.01 million or $0.80 per share compared to profit of $22.75 million or $0.54 per share last year. Net sales declined to $167.51 million from $177.62 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $25.07, down 21.92 percent from the previous close of $32.11 on a volume of 3,363,432.

