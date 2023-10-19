News & Insights

Semtech Sinks After Announcing Private Placement Of Sr. Notes

October 19, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of semiconductor company Semtech Corporation (SMTC) are falling more than 21% Thursday morning after the company announced its decision to privately place $250 million senior notes due 2028.

Semtech intends to use the net proceeds of the Placement to prepay term loans outstanding under the company's senior credit facilities.

SMTC is at $15.60 currently. It has traded in the range of $16.05 - $35.18 in the last 1 year.

