Semtech Sinks After Announcing Private Placement Of Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Shares of semiconductor company Semtech Corporation (SMTC) are falling more than 21% Thursday morning after the company announced its decision to privately place $250 million senior notes due 2028.

Semtech intends to use the net proceeds of the Placement to prepay term loans outstanding under the company's senior credit facilities.

SMTC is at $15.60 currently. It has traded in the range of $16.05 - $35.18 in the last 1 year.

