News & Insights

Markets
SMTC

Semtech To Repurchase $183 Mln Of Convertible Notes In Private Exchanges

July 12, 2024 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corp. (SMTC) announced Friday that it has entered into certain private exchange agreements with certain holders of its 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028, to buy back around $183 million of convertible notes.

The repurchase will be made in exchange for a certain number of common shares with a par value of $0.01 per share. The exact number of shares will be determined over an average period starting on July 12, 2024.

The completion of these exchange transactions is anticipated around July 24, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.