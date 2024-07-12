Semtech To Repurchase $183 Mln Of Convertible Notes In Private Exchanges

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corp. (SMTC) announced Friday that it has entered into certain private exchange agreements with certain holders of its 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028, to buy back around $183 million of convertible notes.

The repurchase will be made in exchange for a certain number of common shares with a par value of $0.01 per share. The exact number of shares will be determined over an average period starting on July 12, 2024.

The completion of these exchange transactions is anticipated around July 24, 2024.

