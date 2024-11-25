News & Insights

Semtech reports Q3 adjusted EPS 26c, consensus 23c

November 25, 2024 — 04:21 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $236.8M, consensus $232.06M. “We are very pleased to report broad-based growth across each of our end markets, and particularly in data center, where we project AI-driven product demand to be a long-term and transformational growth engine for Semtech (SMTC). Our results validate that our customers and target markets are moving toward us and highlight the effectiveness of our initiatives to drive market share gain and SAM expansion,” said Hong Hou, Semtech’s president and chief executive officer. “I believe we have achieved multi-generational roadmap alignment with customers and aspire to become the partner of choice for key technical and product solutions we provide.”

