News & Insights

Markets
SMTC

Semtech Q1 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

June 07, 2023 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corporation (SMTC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates.

Wednesday, the stock was trading at $25.65 in the after-hours, up 14% or $3.22 a share, on the Nasdaq.

The company reported a net loss of $29.4 million or $0.46 per share for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $38 million or $0.59 per share the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, it reported an income of $1.5 million or $0.02 per share, lower than the income of $51.8 million or $0.80 per share the prior year. However, it still beat the Street's estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share.

Revenue increased to $236.5 million from the $202.1 million the previous year. It beat the consensus estimate of $234.9 million.

For the second quarter, the company expects to report between a loss of $0.02 and earnings of $0.06 per share. Analysts currently expect a loss of $0.02 per share. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $233.0 million to $243.0 million, compared to the analyst consensus of $242.66 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.