News & Insights

Markets
SMTC

Semtech Prices Private Placement Of $250 Mln Of Senior Notes; Backs Q3 Outlook In Line With View

October 20, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corporation (SMTC), a semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, said on Friday that it has priced $250 million of its 4 percent convertible senior notes due 2028.

The net proceeds from the transaction, expected to be closed on or about October 26, 2023, are projected at $242.5 million. Semtech intends to use the proceeds to pay down debts.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 4 percent per annum, payable semiannually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on May 1, 2024. The Notes will mature on November 1, 2028.

The initial conversion rate for the notes is 49.0810 shares of Semtech's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes. This is equivalent to an initial conversion price of around $20.37 per share, which represents a premium of approximately 27.5 percent over the last reported per SMTC share price as of October 19, 2023.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its outlook for the third-quarter of 2024.

For the third-quarter, Semtech still expects to post adjusted loss per share of $0.22 to $0.09.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to post loss per share of $0.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the three-month period, the company continues to project sales of $190 million to $210 million, in line with analysts' average estimate of $204.49 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.