News & Insights

Stocks

Semtech price target raised to $75 from $60 at Piper Sandler

November 26, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the firm’s price target on Semtech (SMTC) to $75 from $60 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company exceeded Street expectations on its Q3 results and January guidance. Trends continue to point to strong upticks in revenues driven primarily by the data center product portfolio, Piper adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.