Semtech price target raised to $75 from $60 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the firm’s price target on Semtech (SMTC) to $75 from $60 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company exceeded Street expectations on its Q3 results and January guidance. Trends continue to point to strong upticks in revenues driven primarily by the data center product portfolio, Piper adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMTC:
- Semtech price target raised to $65 from $58 at Stifel
- Semtech Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Semtech rises, Zoom falls after earnings
- Semtech Reports Strong Q3 2025 with Record Growth
- Semtech reports Q3 adjusted EPS 26c, consensus 23c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.