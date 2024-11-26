Semtech price target raised to $70 from $60 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Scott Searle raised the firm’s price target on Semtech (SMTC) to $70 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Semtech reported a modest beat for Q3, with a healthy guide up for Q4, but the headline number is Data Center, which was up 58% sequentially, driven by a continued recovery and early contribution from its ACC solution, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SMTC:
- Semtech price target raised to $82 from $56 at Benchmark
- Semtech price target raised to $75 from $60 at Piper Sandler
- Semtech price target raised to $65 from $58 at Stifel
- Semtech Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Semtech rises, Zoom falls after earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.