Semtech price target raised to $60 from $50 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Semtech (SMTC) to $60 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Roth MKM expects Semtech to report in-line Q3 results, led by continued strength in Data Center and LoRa as well as normalization in industrial and telco end markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Expected headwinds in wireless connectivity should offset the continued semi recovery, the firm says.

