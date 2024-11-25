Semtech options imply 11.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Semtech (SMTC) is 6.8x normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.9%, or $6.30, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.5%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMTC:
- Semtech price target raised to $60 from $50 at Roth MKM
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 25, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- SMTC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Semtech price target raised to $58 from $50 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.