Markets
SMTC

Semtech Drops 7%; To Issue $250 Mln Of Notes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Semtech Corporation (SMTC), a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms, are falling more than 7% Thursday morning at $29.72.

The company today announced its plans to offer $250 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027.

Semtech intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions. Remaining part of the net proceeds is expected to be used in funding the acquisition of Sierra Wireless, Inc.

The stock touched a new low of $28.75 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular