Semtech Corp Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corp (SMTC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.8 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $15.7 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $190.6 million from $194.9 million last year.

Semtech Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $34.8 Mln. vs. $15.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $190.6 Mln vs. $194.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $195-205 mln

