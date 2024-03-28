Semtech Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Semtech Corp (SMTC):

Earnings: -$642.4 million in Q4 vs. -$51.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$9.98 in Q4 vs. -$0.80 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Semtech Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $192.9 million in Q4 vs. $167.5 million in the same period last year.

