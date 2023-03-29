Semtech Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Semtech Corp (SMTC):

Earnings: -$51.0 million in Q4 vs. $34.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.80 in Q4 vs. $0.53 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Semtech Corp reported adjusted earnings of $30.3 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.48 per share Revenue: $167.5 million in Q4 vs. $190.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: -$0.11 to -$0.04

