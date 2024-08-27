Semtech Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Semtech Corp (SMTC):

Earnings: -$170.3 million in Q2 vs. -$382.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.61 in Q2 vs. -$5.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Semtech Corp reported adjusted earnings of $8.1 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $215.4 million in Q2 vs. $238.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20-$0.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $228 - $238 mln

