Semtech Corp Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Semtech Corp (SMTC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $51.6 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $32.9 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Semtech Corp reported adjusted earnings of $55.4 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $209.3 million from $185.0 million last year.

Semtech Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19-$0.24 Next quarter revenue guidance: $170-$180 mln

