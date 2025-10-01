Semtech Broadens LoRa Gen 4 Lineup to Capture IoT Market Demand

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently announced two new additions to its LoRa Gen 4 family, the LR2022 dual-band and LR2012 sub-GHz transceivers. These products build on the success of the LR2021 introduced earlier this year and expand the company’s ability to serve diverse Internet of Things (IoT) applications with higher speed, extended range and stronger cost optimization.

LoRa Gen 4 is designed to overcome traditional trade-offs in low-power wireless communication. The technology delivers up to 2.6 Mbps data rates while preserving industry-leading power efficiency and coverage. This balance enables new IoT use cases such as AI-driven cameras and drone systems while supporting lower-cost sensor deployments.

By offering multiple devices with tailored features, Semtech gives customers more flexibility in designing solutions. The LR2022 supports both sub-GHz and 2.4GHz bands, making it suitable for global or satellite-based applications. The LR2012 focuses on sub-GHz performance with sensitivity down to -142 dBm, an attractive feature for traditional IoT systems. Meanwhile, the LR2021 offers multi-protocol compatibility and high data throughput, opening the door for AI-enabled applications.

Importantly, all LoRa Gen 4 devices remain backward compatible with more than 450 million existing LoRa units, providing a smooth transition for enterprises while protecting prior investments. This compatibility, combined with new technical enhancements such as improved channel detection and resilience in harsh conditions, positions Semtech as a leader in long-term IoT infrastructure.

The product rollout will begin with the LR2021 entering production in October 2025, followed by the LR2022 in early 2026 and the LR2012 in mid-2026.

How Competitors Stack Up Against Semtech

Semtech operates in a competitive semiconductor market, where companies like Texas Instruments TXN, Silicon Laboratories SLAB, and Analog Devices ADI also aim to capture growth in IoT and wireless connectivity.

Texas Instruments is a strong rival of Semtech. Texas Instruments has a long history in analog and mixed-signal products and offers a wide range of wireless connectivity chips, including those for sub-GHz and Bluetooth Low Energy. Texas Instruments’ solutions are widely adopted in industrial and consumer IoT, making it a direct competitor in markets where low power and cost efficiency are critical.

Silicon Laboratories is a direct competitor in wireless connectivity. It specializes in microcontrollers and wireless SoCs that support multiple protocols, including Zigbee, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Unlike Semtech’s focus on LoRa for long-range and low-power use cases, Silicon Laboratories emphasizes protocol diversity and easy integration. This makes it a strong rival in consumer and smart home IoT applications, where shorter range but high interoperability is important.

Analog Devices is another major competitor to Semtech in analog and mixed-signal solutions. Analog Devices has strong capabilities in power management, sensors and connectivity that overlap with Semtech’s IoT focus. While Analog Devices offers a broad product portfolio across industrial and automotive markets, Semtech differentiates itself with LoRa technology, targeting long-range, low-power IoT applications.

