Semtech 9.127M share Secondary priced at $63.00

Morgan Stanley and UBS acted as joint book running managers for the offering.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMTC:
- Semtech Corp. Faces Regulatory and Legal Risks Over Unregistered Securities Sales
- Semtech announces $400M common stock offering
- Semtech files automatic mixed securities shelf
- Unpacking Semtech’s (SMTC) Stellar Q3 Results Despite Sizable Debt
- Trump threatens tariffs, Zoom reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.