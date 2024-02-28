SEMrush (SEMR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SEMrush SEMR is set to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 04.



For fourth quarter 2023 SEMR revenue is expected to be between $82.7-$83.7 million. The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $83.19 million, indicating 20.93% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been unchanged at 3 cents in the past 30 days. Sea reported a loss of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.



SEMR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 112.5%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors at Play for Q4 Results

SEMrush’s fourth-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from its focus on increasing new user growth and enhancing its sales and marketing efficiency.



With more than 106,800 paying customers within its core platform, SEMR achieved solid net new customer additions and registrations in the third quarter. This signifies a successful approach to expanding its user base.



SEMrush’s growing cross-selling and upselling strategies to maximize the value generated from its users are expected to have aided the company’s top-line growth during the fourth quarter.



Furthermore, SEMrush is making progress in diversifying its product portfolio by adding new products. In Q3, the company experienced excellent adoption of some AI products and features.



The launch of new monetization initiatives for social media tools also indicates a commitment to innovation and meeting evolving market demands. The launch of these products is expected to have bolstered growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



SEMrush's growing adoption of tools and capabilities for clients through the AppCenter, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, is likely to have been a tailwind.



Growing initiatives and developments of its digital marketing tools to enable business growth, customer satisfaction and product innovation are likely to have driven the top-line growth.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



SEMrush has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



The Gap GPS has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap’s shares have declined 5.8% year to date. GPS is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7.



Guidewire Software GWRE has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Guidewire is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 7. GWRE’s shares have increased 10.7% year to date.



SentinelOne S has an Earnings ESP of +16.3% and a Zacks Rank #3.



SentinelOne’s shares have returned 3.6% year to date. S is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 13.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

