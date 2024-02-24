Semrush Holdings (SEMR) Price Target Increased by 15.71% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Semrush Holdings (NYSE:SEMR) has been revised to 13.77 / share. This is an increase of 15.71% from the prior estimate of 11.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.11% from the latest reported closing price of 12.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semrush Holdings. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 13.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEMR is 0.76%, a decrease of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.02% to 57,656K shares. The put/call ratio of SEMR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greycroft holds 10,484K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Russia Partners Management holds 8,984K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company.

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 8,596K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,238K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 70.61% over the last quarter.

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 7,273K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dorsey Asset Management holds 2,760K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 46.20% over the last quarter.

SEMrush Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.