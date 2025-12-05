Semrush Holdings (SEMR) Price Target Increased by 13.71% to 11.98

The average one-year price target for Semrush Holdings (NYSE:SEMR) has been revised to $11.98 / share. This is an increase of 13.71% from the prior estimate of $10.54 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.22% from the latest reported closing price of $11.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semrush Holdings. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEMR is 0.48%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 72,920K shares. The put/call ratio of SEMR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greycroft holds 8,984K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Russia Partners Management holds 8,984K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 7,273K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 4,740K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,924K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 26.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,735K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 89.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

