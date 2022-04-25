SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.22, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.1% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 400%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.98 million, up 39.95% from the prior-year quarter.

SEMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $244.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1600% and +30.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SEMrush Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

