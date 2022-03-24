SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) closed at $11.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.55% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $56.06 million, up 40.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $246.11 million. These totals would mark changes of -1600% and +30.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SEMrush Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 400% lower. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

