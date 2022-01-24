SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) closed at $17.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 10.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SEMrush Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SEMrush Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

