SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) closed at $16, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SEMrush Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SEMrush Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

