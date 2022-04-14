SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) closed at $11.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SEMrush Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 400%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.98 million, up 39.95% from the prior-year quarter.

SEMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $244.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1600% and +30.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SEMrush Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% higher within the past month. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

