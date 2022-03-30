SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) closed at $12.02, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SEMrush Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55.98 million, up 39.95% from the year-ago period.

SEMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $244.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1600% and +30.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SEMrush Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 390% lower. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

