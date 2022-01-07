SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.47, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.86% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SEMrush Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SEMrush Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

