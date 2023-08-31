SEMrush Holdings Inc - (SEMR) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 11.56

The average one-year price target for SEMrush Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SEMR) has been revised to 11.56 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 10.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.43% from the latest reported closing price of 9.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEMrush Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 27.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEMR is 0.90%, a decrease of 22.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.26% to 47,555K shares. The put/call ratio of SEMR is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greycroft holds 10,484K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 8,458K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,396K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 7,273K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,273K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 3,656K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Dorsey Asset Management holds 3,022K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 0.29% over the last quarter.

SEMrush Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

