Semrush CEO Shchegolev sells 700,000 class A shares

In a regulatory filing, Semrush (SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev disclosed the sale of 700,000 class A common shares of the company on November 22 at a price of $13.80 per share.
Read More on SEMR:
- Semrush Reports Strong Q3 Growth, Raises 2024 Guidance
- Semrush reports Q3 EPS 1c, consensus 7c
- Semrush sees Q4 revenue $100.8M-$101.8M, consensus $101.03M
- Semrush sees 2024 revenue $375M-$376M, consensus $374.45M
- Semrush price target raised to $17 from $16 at JPMorgan
