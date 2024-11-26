Semrush CEO Shchegolev sells 700,000 class A shares

In a regulatory filing, Semrush (SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev disclosed the sale of 700,000 class A common shares of the company on November 22 at a price of $13.80 per share.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEMR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.