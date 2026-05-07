Sempra's Q1 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Sempra SRE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.44.



Including one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.58 per share compared with $1.39 in the first quarter of 2025.

SRE’s Total Revenues

Revenues of $3.66 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.15 billion by 11.8%. The top line decreased 3.9% from $3.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Sempra Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sempra price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sempra Quote

SRE’s Segmental Update

Sempra California: Quarterly earnings amounted to $720 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $724 million.



Sempra Texas Utilities: Earnings in this segment increased to $171 million from $146 million in the year-ago quarter.



Sempra Infrastructure: The segment recorded earnings of $262 million compared with $146 million in the year-ago quarter.



Parent and Other: The segment reported a loss of $116 million, wider than the prior-year period’s loss of $110 million.

SRE’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2026, Sempra Energy’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.79 billion compared with $0.03 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of the same date, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $30.85 billion compared with $28.98 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first three months of 2026 totaled $1.81 billion compared with $1.48 billion a year ago.

SRE’s Guidance

The company expects its 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.80-$5.30 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.16 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



SRE has also provided a full-year 2027 EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.70. Sempra expects a 7-9% long???term EPS growth rate.

SRE’s Zacks Rank

Sempra Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

TotalEnergies SE TTE reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $2.45 (€2.10) per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 by 23.1%. The bottom line improved 34% from the year-ago figure of $1.83 (€1.74).



TTE’s total revenues for the first quarter were $49.51 billion, which increased from the year-ago reported figure of $47.9 billion by 3.36%. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.85 billion by 5.9%.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents by 63.08%. The bottom line also increased 21.8% from 87 cents in the year-ago quarter.



OXY’s total revenues were $5.11 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.5 billion by 7%. The top line declined 25.3% year over year.



Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.04, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 by 4%. The metric was down 14% year over year.



DVN’s total revenues for the quarter were $3.80 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion by 8.5%. The top line decreased 14.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



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