World Markets
SRE

Sempra to sell 10% stake in unit to Abu Dhabi wealth fund for about $1.8 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy said on Tuesday it would sell a 10% stake in its business platform, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for $1.79 billion in cash.

Adds details of ADIA deal, background

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Tuesday it would sell a 10% stake in its business platform, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for $1.79 billion in cash.

The deal implies an enterprise value of $26.5 billion for the unit, according to Sempra, which has been focusing more on renewables and energy storage to cater to the growing global demand for cleaner fuels.

The company also said it would use proceeds from the sale to finance capital expenditures at its utilities and buy back shares worth $500 million.

Sempra Energy expects the deal with the United Arab Emirates' biggest sovereign wealth fund to close next year, after which it would hold a 70% stake in Sempra Infrastructure.

In April, the company had agreed to sell a 20% stake in the unit to investment firm KKR KKR.N for $3.37 billion.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRE KKR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular